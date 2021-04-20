



April 20, 2021

Altogether the goods is diminished of -8,5%. To Carrara recorded an increase of +3.6%

In the first trimester of the 2021 total traffic of the goods in the port of La Spezia it has recorded a bending of the -8,5% being it are pairs to 3,17 million tons regarding 3,46 million tons in the same period last year, reduction - it has explained the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Oriental - that is caused by a substantial zero setting of the solid bulk and liquid the refuelings of the system of Panigaglia and Enel headquarters inhere.

The decrease however has not interested the section of the container where the traffic has been pairs to 328.268 teu, marking an increment of +6.1% on the first trimester of 2020 even if he has turned out inferior of the -1,1% regarding the volume of containerized trade realized in the last trimester last year.

In particular, in the first trimester of this year the containerized trade in import and export has shown an sensitive increase of +13.6% on the same period of 2020 attesting itself to 313.839 teu, while the container reshipped in from Liguria harbour port of call is dropped of the -56,6% coming down to 14.429 teu. The AdSP of the Ligurian Sea Oriental has announced that in the single freedom of expression of the 2021 traffic total of the container it has been of about 121 thousand teu, with a decided rise of +31.6% on the same month last year. In the first trimester of 2021 considerably the intermodal traffic is increased also from and for the port they break being it are pairs to beyond 90 thousand teu enlivened on railroad (+15.1%) for a total of 2.068 trains (+8.3%).

The AdSP has emphasized that positive signs decidedly have reached from the port naval of Carrara, also administered it from the agency, where in the first trimester of this year the variety of the enlivened types of goods is returned to grow not only the volumes but also. The harbour authority has specified that meaningful, from this point of view, it has been to riaffacciare itself of the produced metalworkers in the port of call Apuan who have recorded an increment of +2.9%. If altogether the traffic of the goods, with 726 thousand tons, has shown an increase of +3.6%, in sensitive increase they have turned out in particular the traffics of containers with 21.857 teu (+9.4%) and of rotabili with 6.368 enlivened units (+9.8%).

"La Spezia, with the strongly positive results in the traffic gateway and railway handling - the president of the AdSP has commented, Mario Sommariva - demonstrates a port in full health demonstrating, once more, than to acquit a central role for immense productive areas of the country. Marina di Carrara, that it must be considered I unwind of a net of infra-Mediterranean connections, as well as pole of break the bulk and project the cargo, demonstrates a strong proclivity to the resumption and attends with confidence therefore that the new Town development plan delivers the development perspective to them that the territory attends".

