April 20, 2021
- In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the Moroccan ports of the ANP it is dropped of -2,3%
- The container has been pairs to 354.388 teu (+0.5%)
- The Moroccan Agence Nationale DES Ports (ANP) has announced that in the first trimester of the 2021 national harbour ports of call under own jurisdiction they have enlivened a traffic of the goods of 22,9 million tons, with a decrease of the -2,3% on the correspondent period last year. The agency has specified that the imports, with 14,1 million total tons, have recorded a decrease of the -3,6% due to the bending of disembark of feeds (- 18.3%), cereals (- 2.9%), coal and coke (- 13.9%) and produced iron and steel (- 38.1%). The exports, instead, with eight million tons have marked an increment of +1.5% that is produced by the rise of the export of chalk (+64.1%) and phosphoric acid (+42.8%). The cabotage traffic, pairs to 717 thousand tons, is dropped of mainly the -13,9% because of the reduction of the -45,6% of the hydrocarbon traffic.
- In particular, in the first trimester of this year the port of Jorf Lasfar has enlivened 8,7 million tons of goods (- 9.3%), the port of Casablanca 7,6 million tons (- 1.0%), the port of Safi 2,5 million tons (+58.4%), the port of Agadir 1,5 million tons (- 12.8%), the port of Mohammedia 1,2 million tons (- 8.6%), the port of Nador 766 thousand tons (- 20.7%) and the port of Laayoune 419 thousand tons (+11.1%).
- Totally the single containerized trade in the ports managed from the ANP is piled to 3,4 million tons (- 1.3%) for a handling of containers pairs to 354.388 teu (+0.5%). The containerized imports have totaled 149,602 teu (- 1.1%), while the exports in container have been attested to 146.598 teu (- 3.8%), of which empty 93,092 teu (- 3.8%). In increase of +18.5% the containerized cabotage with a total of 58.188 teu.