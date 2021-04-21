



April 21, 2021

The enlivened international traffic from the single marine ports has been pairs to 352,5 million tons (+11.3%)

Last month the Chinese ports have enlivened a traffic of the goods of 1,28 billion tons, volume that represents the new record for freedom of expression and an increment of +16.2% regarding March 2020. The single marine ports have enlivened 941,6 million tons of cargos that are the new record for freedom of expression and are advanced of +14.7% to the traffic enlivened to March 2020, while the Chinese internal ports have enlivened 435,2 million tons, volume that is also it the new record for March and last year represents an increment of +19.3% on March.

A new record of traffic relatively to freedom of expression is established also by the single international traffic enlivened from the Chinese ports, record that is such is relatively to the entire international traffic of the goods that is piled to 395,8 million tons (+11.9%), is to the single enlivened international traffic from the marine ports that have been pairs to 352,5 million tons (+11.3%) that to the single enlivened international traffic from the inland port that it has been attested 43,3 million to tons (+16.4%).

As for the main Chinese marine ports for volume of international traffic, last month the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan has enlivened 46,6 million tons (+16.2%), the port of Qingdao 40,9 million tons (+8.0%), the port of Shanghai 34,1 million tons (+6.6%), the port of Rizhao 28,5 million tons (+13.1%), the port of Tangshan 24,5 million tons (+8.4%) and the port of Tianjin 24,0 million tons (+8.8%).

To March 2021 the single traffic of the container enlivened from the Chinese ports has been pairs to 23,5 million teu (+14.6%), of which 20,6 million teu enlivened from marine harbour ports of call (+13.7%) and 2,8 million teu from internal ports (+22.1%).

In the first trimester of the 2021 Chinese ports they have enlivened altogether 3,57 billion tons of goods, volume that the new record to the first three months relatively constitutes of the year and an increase of +18.8% on the first trimester last year. The single marine ports have enlivened 2,37 billion tons (+14.3%), volume that are the new record relatively to the first trimester, and single inland port 1,20 billion tons (+29.1%), volume that is also it the new relative historical peak to the first trimester of the year.

As for the single international traffic, in the first three months of the 2021 marine ports they have enlivened 1,03 billion tons of cargos (+10.7%), that it is the new record for this period, and inland port 125,9 million tons (+17.3%), also it new record for the first trimester.

In the first three months of this year the single containerized trade has been pairs to 65,8 million teu (+19.3%), of which 58,4 million teu in single marine ports (+18.3%) and 7,4 million teu in internal ports (+27.4%).

