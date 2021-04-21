



April 21, 2021

Saints: "great satisfaction, certainly. But now it is the moment not to wind down the guard"

The inclusion of the activities of dredging in the Italian ports in the directive undersigned yesterday from the minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, centralized on five objectives strategic to pursue ( on 20 April 2021), it is received with favor from Federagenti, the federation of national the shipping agents.

"We can say - the president of Federagenti has commented, Alessandro Santi - than the ship has to let go the mooring. He is soon but - he has perceived - to assert that he is navigating to full regime of turns; in order while we let out the ports from the swamp". The directive - it has added Saint - "finally, after wait years, would have to allow the release of the activities of the dredgings in the main Italian ports, making them to become ordinary activities of maintenance of the draughts, let alone to accelerate the procedures for the investments in new works, to create the much waited for only door for the administrative simplification and the acceleration of the procedures, beyond putting into effect measures for the energetic efficientamento of the ports and the employment of renewable energies".

"Great satisfaction, certainly. But - it has still specified the president of Federagenti - now it is the moment not to wind down the guard. Satisfaction for the release of measures attended in vain from years, but large and attempts vigilance on the times, in particular on the predisposition of the national plan of the dredgings". "And it is important - it has concluded Saint - than the minister, certainly conscious of the bureaucratic swamp in which the ports have got bogged down, it has previewed a mechanism of quarterly verification, almost a coupon, of the objectives and the under way procedures".