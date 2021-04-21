



April 21, 2021

Original news BIMCO, CLIA, ICS and WSC exhort the governments to discuss about the measures based on the market for the decarbonizzazione of the shipping

Restated not to the adoption of unilateral systems as that proposed from the EU

In sight of the Summit on the Climate convened from the American president Biden who will virtually reunite tomorrow and the day after tomorrow 40 world leaders, between presidents and Prime Ministers, four international associations of the industry of the shipping, together to other industrial representations, they have introduced a Maritime proposal to the International Organization (IMO) inviting it to get ahead the arguments on the measures based on market (MBM) which instrument in order to do so as that the ambitiouses objectives of decarbonizzazione of the shipping are reached in all the segments of world-wide the marine transport, speeding up therefore the world leaders to define urgently as implementing these measures for the shipping that the shipowning industry considers essential in order to stimulate the use of new fuel and technologies in order to reduce the emissions of the marine transport that will be more expensive than those available ones and used currently.

In particular, BIMCO, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and World Shipping Council (WSC) exhort the governments to get ahead the arguments on the fixation of the prices of carbon so that they can be taken in consideration with the proposals in order to create a research fund and development from five billions of dollars whose institution is proposed by the associations of the industry of the marine transport ( on 18 December 2019).

The four associations of the shipping have evidenced that this has reached the moment in which the Member States of the IMO they examine the role of the MBM so that these measures can be developed and implemented in order to facilitate the adoption of technologies and ships to zero commercially practicable carbon emissions. In particular, BIMCO, CLIA, ICS and WSC have emphasized the indispensability that any measure based on the market is applied in just and fair way and has renewed the worries tied to the adoption of unilateral systems of rate making of carbon, as the proposal of the EU to include the shipping in own system of exchange of the quotas emissions ( on 15 September 2020).