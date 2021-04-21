



April 21, 2021

The initiative has afforded to move all the heavy vehicles in an external customs area to the port

Al port of Ancona is activated the project "TinS - Transfer in safety" for the digitalisation of the customs procedures realized from the Agency of Customs and the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Centrale to the aim of the digital control and tracking of means in disembarkation and boarding on the ferries and, in perspective, of the container inside of the doric port of call.

The project, which co-financed from the European Union with the Smart-c project and shared from ADM, AdSP and Customs corps, is begun experimentally in June 2018 and has afforded to move all heavy means, that they paused in the Ancient Port of Ancona in order to carry out practical the customs ones, in an external customs area to the port: the intermodal terminal Marotti Port of call, space acquired from the AdSP from RFI that intended it to dismettere. The harbour agency has announced that the experimentation has already afforded to inside reduce the distance of heavy means of the port with an estimated annual saving in about 60 thousand total kilometers, with the consequent decrease of the emissions close of the city.

Thanks to the system of artificial intelligence, acquired by the AdSP and which put on of ADM, Customs corps and operators of the port of call, the means in boarding and disembarkation are followed in real time in every they displacement during the entire distance that leads them to the Marotti port of call to the boarding areas and vice versa. Every anomaly comes automatically marked without the need of a direct and continuous control by the staff.

"They are more two-year-old - the president of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic has remembered, Rodolfo Giampieri - that we work on digitalisation and introduction of the technological innovation in order to improve the services to the user and the competitiveness of the port of call, today very fashionable concepts. To case we are not the first Italian port to introduce these technological solutions for the management of the traffic you ferry international. A result returned possible from the precious collaboration between institutions, realized from the partnership with ADM and provincial Command of the Customs corps, a project that rationalizes and improves the average management of the traffic of an international port as it is that of Ancona. An other dowel that composes the widest job than transformation of the port of call that clearly aims at innovation and sustainability as factors of competitiveness for new job for the enterprises and new qualified occupation. The project moreover has the important added value to contribute considerably to reduce the emissions of the harbour traffic, another element that allows to appreciate the value of these choices".

The city council member to the Port of the Municipality of Ancona, Ida Simonella, has emphasized that the project is "an instrument of competitiveness of the port but is also the synthesis of a distance that goes from the recovery of the Ancient Port to the requirement to move the pause of heavy means from the pier Raises to the Marotti port of call, to the possibility to reduce the transit of tir within to the port. A way to hold with the requirements of the economy with those of the sustainability that expresses a community".