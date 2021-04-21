



April 21, 2021

The revenues are diminished of -8,1%

In 2020, for the first time after many years. the economic result clearly of logistic group German BLG Logistics has become of sign negative and the volume of transactions of the company has recorded a decrease. The Germanic group has archived item the last exercise anniversary with revenues pairs to 1,06 billion euros, with a decrease of the -8,1% on 2019. The EBITDA is piled to 7,8 million euros (- 94.3%). The EBIT has been of sign negative and pairs to -107,7 million euros respect to an operating profit of 46,4 million in the year precedence. BLG has closed the 2020 with a net loss of -120,2 million euros respect to a profit clearly of 32,6 million euros in 2019.

