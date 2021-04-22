



April 22, 2021

In the first trimester of this year the revenues of the Finnish group Wärtsilä Corporation are piled to 946 million euros, with a decrease of the -19% on the same period of 2020, of which 568 million euros generated from the commercialization of systems and technologies for the marine field 7%) and 153 million euros from the sale of solutions and services for marine transport (- 39% realized by the group (- 18%), included 426 million euros produced from the sale of systems of propulsion and transmission and hybrid technologies (-). The operating profit of group has turned out pairs to 36 million euros (- 30%), with a contribution of 39 million from the segment of the systems of propulsion (+14%) and seven million from the segment the solutions and services for the shipping (- 59%). The group profit clearly has been of 24 million euros, with a decrease of the -17% about regarding 29 million euros in the first trimester last year.

In the first three months of the 2021 Finnish group it has acquired new orders for a total value of 1,24 billion dollars (0%), with a contribution of 446 million euros from the segment of the systems of propulsion (- 10%) and 153 million from the segment of the solutions and services for marine field (+35%). The value of the orderbook on 31 March was pairs to 5,40 billion euros (- 6%), with contributions respective of 1,88 billion (- 4%) and 887 million (- 16%) from the two segments for the industry of the shipping.

Emphasizing the impact that the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 have had on the activities of the group, the president and managing director of the Wärtsilä, Håkan Agnevall, has manifested a cautious optimism about the prosecuzione in the course of 2021 of the resumption of the marine markets found in recent months last year, while - he has specified - the resumption in the main energetic markets in which work the group will demand more time.

