



April 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Dorman (ECSA): unjust to penalize the financings for the decarbonizzazione of the shipping being based on the goods transported

Besides to put off destined innovative solution financings - it has emphasized - is run the risk to accelerate an inefficient modal transfer

The association of the European shipowners has expressed appreciation for the acknowledgment by the EU commission of the industry of shipping which the field in transition in the within of the Sustainable finance package", the package of measures yesterday adopted from the executive organ of the EU with the objective to improve the flow of investments towards sustainable activities. But the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) has specified that, if the attempt is that to promote the success of the transition, it is essential that the criteria of the technical analyses are realistic and neutral from the technological point of view.

Emphasizing that "the European industry of the shipping is engaged to reach own environmental objectives and of decarbonizzazione", the general secretary of the ECSA, Martin Dorsman, has specified that, "meanwhile, being an industry to high intensity of vital where many ships are only in their genre, it is also essential to guarantee approached innovative and sustainable solutions that can guide the entire marine industry towards future a more sustainable green and. Therefore the financing of the transition turns out decisive".

The package adopted yesterday from the Commission previews the EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act, action that takes in consideration the climatic aspects of the taxonomy EU, action - it has specified the association of the European shipowners, that it supplies the first series of technical criteria in order to define which activities of marine transport contribute substantially to the mitigation and the adaptation to the climatic changes. To such purpose the ECSA has evidenced that however, in their current form, the relative criteria of technical analysis to the marine transport, so as defined from the Climate Delegated Act, are too much restrictive, that - has perceived the association - it involves in risk to place the transition to risk.

The DECOY has been said however relieved from the fact that the EU commission has clarified that the EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act is a document in becoming, that it will be subject regularly to the updates of the case.

"However - Dorsman has emphasized - besides the technical aspects, there are also principles that would have to be the constituent elements when are developed and the criteria of technical screening get up to date". Receiving with favor the assurance by the EU commission that the taxonomy will continue to being founded on scientific bases and will be neutral from the technological point of view, the ECSA but has emphasized the importance that the criteria of technical screening remain uniforms long the entire one supply chain.

In order to clarify the importance given to this uniformity, the association of the European shipowners has explained that an example is the coherence between the applicable norms for the construction of a ship and those for the operation of the ship. The ECSA has evidenced that, moreover, in trying to reduce the emissions and to improve other environmental objectives, the industry of the shipping does not depend solo from others stakeholder which the naval constructors, the producers of engines, supply chain of harbour fuel or infrastructures, but must be also carefully estimated where the industry of the shipping has the power to influence the transition because of own economic activities. "Since the economic activity of the marine transport - it has clarified the ECSA - is based on the resources (the ships) and that the goods that transports depends on the question and from the offer of the market of parts that take part of other industrial fields, to consider the goods as it leave of the activity of marine transport of the shipping in the within of the taxonomy of the shipping it will lead to negative and not previewed consequences".

"It would be counter-productive and unjust much - it has observed the general secretary of the ECSA - to penalize the financings for the industry of the shipping being based on the goods transported. Besides to put off destined innovative solution financings, is run the risk to accelerate an inefficient modal transfer. Leaving from these considerations - it has concluded Dorsman - we engage ourselves to supply competences and we will continue to work with politicians on the technical details useful to assure a less problematic transition".