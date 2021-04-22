



April 22, 2021

Original news The port of Zeebrugge has closed the first trimester of this year with a bending of the -16,5% of the traffic

Increase of the container and the solid bulk

In the first trimester of this year the port of Zeebrugge has enlivened 12,0 million tons, with a decrease of the -16,5% on the correspondent period of 2020. In controtendenza regarding many other European ports, than as a result of the impact of the pandemic of Covid-19 on the economies has recorded reductions of the volumes of traffic also in the fields of the container and the bulk sand banks, in the 2020 in these segments Belgian harbour port of call not have accused decreases of the activity, but indeed an increase that is continued in the first three months of 2021, period in which to Zeebrugge tons of goods in container (+11.1%) and 416 thousand are enlivened 4,9 million tons of solid bulk (+11.9%). Instead they have turned out in contraction the traffics of conventional rotabili, goods and liquid bulk that is piled respective to 3,6 million tons (- 6.8%), 137 thousand tons (- 20.7%) and 3,0 million tons (- 46.8%).

