



April 23, 2021

In the first three months of the 2021 fleet of the company almost two million container (+23.8% have transported), activity that has generated revenues for three billions of dollars (+96.0%)

If still us of it were need, since from months at this point no more it denies that recent the astronomical increase of the value of the marine hires constitutes an extraordinary event in the market of the containerized marine transport, but in case is divided to us in exceptional considering it or long-lasting, the data on the volume of transactions generated in the first three months of 2021 from own services of shipping containerized I am today diffused by the Orient Overseas Container Linens (OOCL) do not make other that to by sea confirm inusitata the recent increase of the transport rates. Data that confirmed that this tendency is in existence in all the main markets of the containerized transport with the exception of the sonnacchioso anchor market of the transports ocean-going liners.

The company of navigation of Chinese group COSCO has announced that if in the first trimester of this year own fleet has transported containerized cargo volumes pairs to 1,98 million teu, with an emphasized rise of +23.8% on the same period of 2020, the revenues generated from such activities are piled to 3,02 billion dollars, very +96.0% in more regarding the first trimester last year.

Particularly consisting it has been the increment of the revenues produced from the marine services between Asia and Europe that have been attested to 859,6 million dollars (+162.6%), broken on which +20.1% are transported 398 thousand teu (). Huge also the increase of the revenues determined from the transpacifici marine services that have totaled 1,03 billion dollars (+84.9%) on a total of transported cargos that it has been pairs to 563 thousand teu (+25.3%). Also the marine services intra-asiati us and with the Australasia, that they have transported 886 thousand teu (+28.4%), have recorded an important increase of the revenues that are gone up of +91.6% to 968,6 million dollars. More contained the increase of the volumes transported on the routes ocean-going liners, that they have been pairs to 131 thousand teu (+2.8%), and of the consequent revenues that have been pairs to 157,4 million dollars (+5.6%).

