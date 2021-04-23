



April 23, 2021

Refreshments for the endured losses because of the pandemic crisis

The minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, has signed decrees that he unblocks indemnifications for 24 million euros, for year 2020, to the ormeggiatori that operate in the Italian ports and that they have losses quickly because of the pandemic crisis. The figure are recognized for a reason or purpose of indemnification for the reduced performances of mooring, compensations for the fees collected against services carried out between the first February and on October 15, 2020 and for the entered minors not deriving from the previewed tariff reductions from the Marine Authority.

The provision, that it has received the green light from the EU commission regarding the compatibility with the norms on the aids of State, puts into effect the bill 34/2020 "urgent Measures in health matter, support to the job and the economy, let alone of connected social policies to the epidemiologica emergency from Covid-19", converted from the 17 law July 2020 n. 77.