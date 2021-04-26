



April 26, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In increase Marine the quarterly results of the Offshore division & of Bureau Veritas

In the first three months of the 2021 new orders pairs to 2,2 million tons of tonnage have been

In the first trimester of this year, after four consecutive quarterly periods of the reduction, the revenues of the classification society and Bureau Veritas certification have grown of +1.3% being piled to 1,15 million euros regarding 1,14 million in the first three months of 2020. In the single segment of activity for the Offshore field Marine & the company has totaled revenues pairs to 94,1 million euros (+2.2%). In the first trimester of 2021 in this single activity range the new orders have been pairs to 2,2 million tons of tonnage regarding 1,6 million tsl in the same period of 2020 and the value of the orderbook of the division on 31 March was pairs to 14,2 million tsl, the -4,1% in less regarding on March 31, 2020. Al 31 March 2021 the consistency of the fleet in class BV was of 134,5 million tsl (+5.2%).

