



April 26, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Assoporti, well the insertion of beyond three billions of euro for the ports in the draft of the PNRR

Rossi: now we go ahead with the reforms of some norms for the realization of the infrastructural works

The Association of the Italian Ports (Assoporti) has manifested satisfaction for the insertion of various investments for the harbour field in press book of the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience (PNRR) that the government has transmitted to the parliament. The association has specified that the containing table the proposal to be worth on the complementary programming previews in fact a series of appropriations for the environmental sustainability in the ports: it is gone from the development of marine accessibility and the resilience of harbour infrastructures to the climatic changes, the participations for the selective increase of the harbour ability and for the last and penultimate street and railway mile. And still, they are previewed deep for the energetic efficientamento, the electrification of the docks and, at last, for the general environmental sustainability of the ports. Draft of a sum of beyond three billions of proposed total euros from the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility for the section.

"Our thanks - the president of Assoporti has declared, Daniele Rossi - goes to minister Enrico Giovannini and its structure for the carried out great job. We are felt in the past weeks and we take note that the harbour infrastructures are inserted in the programming. Memory once again that the harbour field has carried out a crucial role in the period of the sanitary emergency in order to assure supplying of the essential assets for the Country. Therefore it is necessary that it is held in the just consideration. Now, we go ahead with the reforms of some norms for the realization of the infrastructural works".