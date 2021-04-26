



April 26, 2021

In the first trimester of this year the traffic of the container enlivened from the Spanish port of Algeciras is diminished of the -13,2% being turned out pairs to 1,13 million teu regarding 1,30 million teu in the first three months of 2020. In terms of weight the containerized trade has recorded a piled decrease of the -10,5% being to 14,3 million tons.

Altogether in the first three months of the 2021 Iberian harbour port of call it has enlivened 24,8 million tons of cargos (- 9.7%). As the goods in container, also the liquid bulk has marked a decrease being itself attested 6,1 million to tons (- 19.1%). In increase, instead, it is the goods conventional that has totaled almost 3,0 million tons (+9.5%) is the solid bulk that has been pairs to 171 thousand tons (+23.9%).

