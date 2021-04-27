



April 27, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Maersk attends to record the first trimester of 2021 with optimal financial results

Previewed an increase of +30% of the revenues

Shipowning group Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk previews that the exceptionally favorable conditions of the market of the containerized marine transport will allow with the company to close the first trimester with financial results in strong increase, decidedly positive trend that second the society will characterize also the entire exercise anniversary 2021. Maersk has specified that it is in fact continuing the rise of the question, with consequent throttlings in the supply chain and deficiency of the container availability.

The group, that he is world leader of the market, considers that the first three months of the 2021 will be archived item with revenues pairs to 12,4 billion dollars, with an increase of +30% about regarding 9,6 billion totaled in the first trimester last year. Moreover Maersk attends a Gross Operating Margin and an operating profit quarterly pairs respective to 4,0 billion and 3,1 billion dollars, with progressions of +163% and +462% about on the first trimester of 2020.

Moreover Maersk has announced that the transported containerized volumes from own fleet in the first three months of the 2021 have been pairs to beyond 3,2 million container from 40 ' (feu) (+5.7%) and that the value of the medium hire has turned out in increase of +35%.

The group previews to record in the entire exercise anniversary a 2021 Gross Operating Margin of 13-15 billion dollars, respect to a precedence forecast of 8,5-10,5 billion and a Gross Operating Margin of 8,2 billion dollars totaled in 2020. The waited for EBIT is of 9-11 billion dollars respect to a precedence forecast of 4,3-6,3 billion and respect to an operating profit of 4,2 billion in 2020.

The free cash flow previewed for entire 2021 is at least seven billions of dollars respect to a precedence forecast of beyond 3,5 billion, while the previewed expenses of investment for 2021-22 are time of about seven billions of dollars respect to a forecast precedence of 4,5-5,5 billion, rise - it has explained the group - decided also in order to equip themselves of ulterior container and to reduce the current dysfunctions of the supply chain, in order to improve the reliability of the line services and in order to allow an increase in the Logistic segment and Services.

