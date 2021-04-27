ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
April 27, 2021

Increase of the quarterly performances of ABB

In the first three months of the 2021 new orders they are piled to 7,8 billion dollars (+6%)

In the first trimester of this year the financial and commercial results of the Helvetian ABB, company that work in the segments of the electrification, of the automation of the processes, the engines and generators and the robotics and automation, has recorded a decided improvement. In the period the revenues are piled to 6,9 billion dollars, with an increment of +11% on the first trimester of 2020. The operating profit has been of 797 million dollars (+114%) and the profit clearly of 523 million dollars (+38%).

In the first three months of the 2021 value of new the acquired orders from the group it has grown of +6% to 7,8 billion dollars and the value of orderbook on 31 March the era of 14,7 billion (+8%). Relatively to the course of the orders in the segment Marine & Ports, the company has announced that a decided bending in the marine field is accused, in particular because of the difficulties generated from the pandemic of Covid-19 to the crocieristica industry, while an increase is recorded in the harbour field.




