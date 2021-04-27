



April 27, 2021

Original news Chinese CIMC remarkablly increases the new sales of container

In the first three months of this year the revenues have grown of +82%

In the first trimester of this year the Chinese producer of container intermodal Lowers International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) have recorded one prosecuzione and an accentuation of the business activity having had sold container for a total pairs to 497 thousand teu, with an increment of +162% on the first three months of 2020, of which 451 thousand container for cargos it dry (+174%) and 46 thousand container refrigerator (+82%), positive trend that is in existence from three trimesters.

In fort increase also the financial results, with revenues that in the first three months of the 2021 are gone up of +82% to 28,86 billion yuan (4,4 billion dollars). Operating and useful profit clearly is piled respective to 2,33 billion and 1,75 billion yuan against sign results both negative and pairs to -609,2 million and -684,6 million yuan in the first trimester last year.