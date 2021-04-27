



April 27, 2021

In the first three months of this year the fleet has transported 696 thousand teu (+29.1%)

In first trimester of 2021 company SITC International di Hong Kong, that oriental with a fleet of 90 portacontainer is specialized in containerized marine connections in Asia to which they join some to rinfusiere, has recorded revenues record thanks to the fort increment of the cargo volumes transported from the fleet and to the pull-up of the value of the hires.

In the first three months of this year the transported containerized volumes have been pairs to 696 thousand teu, with an increment of +29.1% on the same period of 2020. The medium value of the hires has turned out pairs to 768,3 dollars/teu, with an increase of +34.7%. Such activity has generated revenues record pairs to 619,1 million dollars (+72.8%). Moreover SITC has totaled revenues pairs to 6,2 million dollars in the field of the bulk transport and other asset (+8.8%). The total of the revenues in the first three months of 2021 has been therefore of 625,4 million dollars (+71.8%).

