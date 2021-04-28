



April 28, 2021

The document emphasizes the necessity that the objective of zero setting of the emissions must be based on the involvement and the participation of the operators of the field and on a support of the EU

Yesterday the European Parliament has approved of a resolution on the technical and operating measures for "cleaned a more efficient marine transport and more" in which "it deplores that on the European market it exists a distortion of the competition between fossil fuel, that they benefit of a more favorable fiscal treatment, and produced cleaned alternative fuel from renewable sources" and invites the Europe Commission "to place remedy to such situation being proposed to restore norms in loyal matter of competition, applying to the marine transport the principle ‘who pollutes wage’ and encouraging and stimulating ulteriorly, also through tax exemptions, I use it of alternatives to the heavy fuel, which are reducing considerably the impact on the climate and the atmosphere of the marine field".

Recognizing the impact of I use it of the heavy fuel oil, the resolution emphasizes "the necessity to effectively contrast the emissions produced from fuel employed from the ships and to reduce gradually I use it of the heavy fuel oil in the field of the marine transport, not only as fuel in itself, but also as substance of mixing for marine fuel". It moreover remembers "that the marine field would have to contribute to the efforts of the EU in matter of reduction of the gas emissions to greenhouse effect, guaranteeing at the same time the competitiveness of the field" and "it emphasizes the necessity to make use of all the ready applicable possibilities in order to reduce the marine emissions, comprised the transition technologies there which the alternatives to the heavy fuel oil, to invest in such possibilities let alone in the long term to find and to finance alternatives to emissions zero". Remembering also the engagement of the EU to achieve the climatic neutrality to more late within 2050, online with the agreement of Paris, the resolution "emphasizes to such care the role guides of the EU and the necessity to negotiate the reduction of the gas emissions to greenhouse effect of the field of the marine transport also to international level in the picture of the IMO, sight the international and competitive dimension of the field of the marine transport" and "restates the precedence places of the Parliament on the inclusion of the marine field in system ETS of the EU, also regarding the update of the appraisal ofimpact".

In topic of ports and transport goods, the resolution among other things asks the EU commission "to support, by the legislation, the objective of the zero setting of the pollution of the docks (for how much it concerns is the gas emissions to greenhouse effect is polluting the atmospheric ones) and to favor the development and the spread of cleaned multimodali solutions in the ports, that they are supported by means of an approach for corridors" and "invites in particular the Commission "to take part timely for disciplining the access to the ports of the EU of the more polluting ships on the base of the picture of the relative directive to the control by the State of landing place let alone to stimulate and to support I use it of energy from earth employing clean electric power or other having technologies of energy saving a meaningful impact in terms of reduction of the gas emissions to polluting greenhouse effect and of the atmospheric ones".

Moreover the Commission is invited "to short promote a modal transfer towards the marine transport beam in the within of the Green Deal, to the same title of the rail shipment and the transport for internal navigable ways, as sustainable alternative to the aerial transport and on the road of goods and passengers" and emphasizes "the important role of the marine transport short beam to the aims of the attainment of the objectives of the modal transfer to reduce the congestion of the traffic and the associated emissions to the transports, as first step towards a way of transport to emissions zero". To such fine the resolution emphasizes the importance to start "a strategy for renews and the modernization of the fleet of the EU in the optical to promote its green and digital transition and to favor the competitiveness of the European field of the marine technologies".

The document asks moreover "that a clear strategy is elaborated in order to promote the marine transport roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) for the goods, so as to reduce the presence of heavy vehicles on the roads" and "encourages the Commission to take more concrete in order to connect its marine politics to the objective to avoid transports long-range and on the road harmful provisions for the atmosphere in all the continent, encouraging supplies nearer the destination markets through ports more little ones". Such fine, the resolution asks the Commission "to give again sense to the concept of freeways of the sea as integral part of the net TRIES, from the moment that they are essential in order to facilitate the connections and the services short beam which sustainable alternatives to the terrestrial transport, let alone to facilitate the cooperation between the marine ports and the connection with the outback being become simpler the access criteria, in particular for the connections between the ports to out of the central net, let alone assuring a meaningful support financial to the marine connections as alternative to the terrestrial transport and guaranteeing their connection to the railway nets".

In topic of Zones of control of the emissions, the resolution of the European Parliament emphasizes "the urgent necessity, from the sanitary and environmental point of view, to institute a zone of control of the sulfur oxide emissions (SECA) that it covers all the countries of the Mediterranean" and "invites the Commission and the Member States to actively support the presentation of such zone dinanzi to the IMO within 2022".

Inviting the EU commission, the shipowners and the operators of ships to guarantee the performance of all the operating and technical measures available in order to reach energy efficiency, the resolution observes "that, in the marine field, the shipowner of the ship always does not coincide with the person or entity in charge of the commercial exercise of the ship; it observes therefore that the principle ‘who pollutes wage’ would have to apply himself, considering it responsible, to the part in charge of the commercial exercise of the ship, that is to say the commercial entity that wage the fuel consumed from the ship, for example the shipowner, the manager, the charter to time or the charter to bare boat".

In the specific resolution that considers "that any realistic process of transition towards the objective of zero setting of the emissions must be based on the involvement and on the participation of the operators of the field and on a support of the EU expressed in form of an adapted budget and a dialogue, of flexibility and stagecoach in promoting necessary the normative reforms" and is emphasized moreover "that such conditions are unavoidable in order to promote a centralized strategic cooperation on the sustainability through instruments as relative the coprogrammato partnership to the marine transport to zero emissions".