



April 28, 2021

Original news In the first three months of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the ports Albanians it is increased of +14.6%

The passengers are diminished of -29,8%

In the first trimester of this year the ports Albanians have enlivened a traffic of the goods pairs to 1,08 million tons, with an increase of +14.6% on the correspondent period of 2020. Still decreasing the traffic of the passengers, even if the decrease is less consisting regarding the trimesters precedence: the total has been in fact of 88 thousand fleeting, with a reduction of the -29,8% on the first three months last year.