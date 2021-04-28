



April 28, 2021

In the first three months of this year, so as in the three trimesters precedence, the Finnish group Cargotec has recorded a turnover of 729,6 million euros, down of the -15% on the same period of 2020, of which 324 million (- 20%) generated from the activity of the Kalmar division that produces and commercializes crane for the fields harbour, intermodal, logistic and industrial, 287 million (- 5%) from the activity of the Hiab division that produces and commercializes crane for the constructions, the transports and industrial other asset, and 119 million (- 22%) from the activity of the MacGregor division that it produces and it commercializes means of offshore handling and systems for ships and systems. The operating profit has marked a bending of the -7% attesting itself to 24,5 million euros, with a contribution of 33,1 million from Hiab (+17%), of 18,0 million from Kalmar (- 25%) and a contribution of sign negative of -7,9 million from MacGregor (+2%). The profit clearly is piled to 9,6 million euros (- 15%).

In the first trimester of the 2021 Cargotec the collection of new orders has increased remarkablly whose value has turned out pairs to beyond 1,1 billion euros (+43%), of which 529 million for Kalmar (+58%), 425 million for Hiab (+44%) and 161 million for MacGregor (+7%). The value of the pocketbook orders of the group on 31 March was pairs more than 2,2 billion euros, with an increase of +14% on on March 31, 2020, of which 1,0 billion for Kalmar (+10%). 642 million for Hiab (+62%) and 524 million for MacGregor (- 11%).

In the first trimester of this year the Konecranes compatriot, also active it in the field of the means production of handling and raising, has totaled revenues pairs to 704,0 million euros, with a decrease of -8,5%. The operating profit is piled to 37,5 million (+381.0%) and the profit clearly to 18,4 million euros (+60.0%). The single division that produces and commercializes means for the harbour field has recorded revenues pairs to 236,0 million euros (- 6.6%) and an operating profit of 15,6 million euros respect to an operating result of sign negative and pairs to -3,4 million in the first trimester of 2020.

In the first three months of the 2021 value of the new acquired orders from Konecranes it has been of 762,8 million euros (+3.5%), of which 275,5 million for the division Port Solutions (+13.3%). The value of the orderbook on 31 March was almost 1,9 billion euros (- 4.8%), of which 949,0 million in the segment of means of handling for the ports (- 0.1%).





