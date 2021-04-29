



April 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Refreshments for 700 thousand euros for beyond 30 enterprises of the ports of La Spezia and Carrara

General Statement 2020 of the AdSP anticipates an economic remainder of beyond seven million euro

Yesterday the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Oriental has established amounts and modality of the refreshments for the concessionaires and the harbour enterprises that have seen a meaningful contraction of the activity against the pandemic, economic support that is granted according to art. the 199 "Dispositions in matter of harbour job and marine transports" of the decree-law n. 34 on May 19, 2020 that it has introduced urgent measures in health matter, support to the job and the economy, let alone of connected social policies to the epidemiologica emergency from Covid-19. Draft of about 700 thousand euros in favor of beyond 30 concessionary enterprises or enterprises of the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara having themselves straight to the economic support.

Moreover the Committee of management has discussed and approved of the numerous arguments on the agenda between which, of particular relief, the approval of the General Statement year 2020 that - it has explained the harbour agency - in spite of the particularly difficult year that it has seen a strong contraction of the running entrances, has introduced an economic remainder of beyond seven million financial euros and a remainder current of about 10 million, totally absorbed from the quota cover leaves of the deliberated infrastructural participations in the year. Others important decisions assumed from the Committee have regarded some modifications to the regulations of use of the state property assets; the delay of the reduction of the sovrattassa on the goods to the aims of the harbour security; the rateizzazione of the state property canons for cases of particular difficulty.

"The reunion - president of the AdSP of the Ligurian Sea Orientale has commented, Mario Sommariva - has carried out after the important argument turns the day 26 April in the within of the Organism of Partnership, to which I intend to assign to a role a lot important in the construction of the decisional processes of our Authority of System. Creed in the method of the sharing in order to return more fort and competitive our harbour system. The general statement of 2020 us delivery an agency in health that, own for this must multiply own efforts in order to resolve the issues that give time too much have remained pending and that the city and the operators attend".