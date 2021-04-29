



April 29, 2021

The German group has closed the exercise anniversary with a net loss of -30,6 million euros

After a long series of useful anniversaries, in the 2020 terminalista group German Eurokai it is incurred in liabilities matured in a period characterized from the impact on the world-wide economies of the pandemic of Covid-19 but marked also, for the Germanic company, from relative internal restructures it is to the activities in Italy that to those in Germany. The last exercise anniversary has been archived item with a net loss of -30,6 million euros respect to a profit clearly of 70,2 million in 2019. In the 2020 revenues of Eurokai they have recorded a decrease of the -24,4% being it are pairs to 197,2 million euros. The operating profit is piled to 43,4 million euros (- 41.4%).

In the single second half of the year of the 2020 revenues they have totaled 101,9 million euros, down of the -8,5% on the second half of the year precedence, and the operating profit has been pairs to 26,0 million euros (+52.2%). Eurokai has closed the period July-December last year with a net loss of -34,1 million respect to a profit clearly of 18,7 million in the same period of 2019.

If in the entire the 2020 traffic of the container in the harbour terminals that are under responsibility of the German group it has been pairs to 10,9 million teu, with a decrease of the -6,0% on 2019 (- 5.6% to clearly of the volumes enlivened from not managed terminals more on 31 December), in the last trimester last year enlivened the operating activity has recorded a resumption being 2,9 million teu, with a progression of +7.2% on the period October-December of 2019. In particular, in the fourth trimester of the 2020 in Germany terminal operated from the Eurogate, joint venture joint between Eurokai and compatriot BLG, has more enlivened than 1,9 million teu (+11.1%), of which 1,2 million in the port of Bremerhaven (+9.1%), 609 thousand in the port of Amburgo (+27.9%) and 99 thousand in the port of Wilhelmshaven (- 29.8%); in Italy the terminals operated from the Contship Italy, that it is participated to 66.6% from Eurokai and 33.4% from Eurogate, have enlivened 451 thousand teu (- 1.6%), of which 308 thousand teu enlivened in the port of (- 3.1%), 103 thousand teu in the port of Salerno (+5.1%) and 40 thousand teu in the port of Ravenna (- 5.5%); in the other ports foreign countries the traffic has been attested to 527 thousand teu (+2.0%), of which 392 thousand teu enlivened in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med (+8.1%), 102 thousand teu in the Cypriot port of Limassol (- 3.5%), 23 thousand teu in the portuguese port of Lisbon (- 31.1%) and 10 thousand teu in the Russian port of Ust-Luga (- 34.3%).

