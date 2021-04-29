



April 29, 2021

Agostinelli: draft of a decisive moment of the process of I throw again and development of the port of call

In the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience they will be inserted about 111 million euros in support of the development of the port of Gioia Tauro. The extraordinary commissioner of the Harbour Authority of Gioia Tauro has announced, Andrea Agostinelli, to conclusion of a video held conference this morning in the course of which they are defined the participations to finance for the greater development of the harbour port of call and in support of the internal areas to Special the Economic Zone of the Calabria. To the operating reunion, indetta from the chief of staff of the Ministry of the South, Giacomo Aiello, they have taken part, between the others, the undersecretary for the South and the territorial Cohesion, Delilah Nesci, Giuseppe Catalano, coordinator of the technical Structure of Mission of the MIMS, the city council member to Infrastructures of the Calabria Region, Catalfamo Sunday, and the extraordinary commissioner for the ZES Calabria, Rosanna Nisticò.

Various - it has announced Agostinelli - they are the infrastructural works that have found financing inside of the European programming. Between these, in the specific one, for an amount of 10 million euros, the primary and secondary urbanization of the area harbour back of extension pairs to 50 hectares, preliminary matters to future industrial and logistic takeovers. To insert in mission Three of the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience, for a financing pairs to 60 million euros, the rifacimento, the electrification and the doubling of the railway connection that they give San Ferdinando finishes to Rosarno, so that it can receive the trains of 750 meters of length that re-enter in the demanded transposed standards of to European level.

Moreover in order to guarantee a full development of the intermodalità, and therefore in order to assure the passage of the container from train ship, they will be financed, for an amount of 57 million euros, various participations of adaptation of the railway net that connects Sybaris to Rosarno, always in the optical of the so-called "high ability", that is the possibility of transit of the railway convoys of the length of meters 750.

Meanwhile, also the street practicability has been attention object. To such purpose, with a financing of 11 million euros, the works of adaptation of the road connection between the port of Gioia Tauro and the highway interchange of Rosarno are inserted. While, ulterior six million euro will be invested in order to improve the road stability of the highway connection of Rosarno. Moreover 16,5 million euros will be destined in order to finance the work already delivered of the harbour dock of West.

The technical structure of Mission of the Mims has insured person at last, in the next weeks, the financing of 50 million euros of the project of uniform deepening of the harbour backdrops pairs to 18 meters.

"Draft - it has emphasized Agostinelli - of a decisive moment of the process of I throw again and development of the port of Gioia Tauro. The my sincere thanks goes to minister Enrico Giovannini and its technical Structure of Mission, to the Cohesion of minister Mara Carfagna and the undersecretary Delilah Nesci and, naturally, to the Calabria Region, of president Nino Spirlì and the city council member Catalfamo Sunday, with which registry the full tuning in the planning of the infrastructures that will guarantee a great future to our port".