



April 29, 2021

Original news Interferry wishes the ready institution of the Green Certificate Digital volunteer proposed from the EU commission

Corrigan: it will contribute to create confidence between the passengers and will encourage the economic resumption

Interferry, the association that represents the navigation companies that ferry boats operate, has expressed favor for the intention of the EU commission to create a Green Certificate Digital volunteer in order to facilitate the effettuazione dii sure travels during the pandemic of Covid-19. The association has specified that it is exhorting other nations to take in consideration the creation of an analogous one pass for the international travels in time for the next summery peak season.

The proposal, announced last month from a Commission and taken in cargo from the European Parliament with the objective to adopt it within the next june, preview the institution of a certificate - available free of charge in digital or paper format - than confirmation that the travellers who are some in possession are vaccinateed against the Covid-19 or have received a result negative of the test in order to find the presence of the virus or have been resumed from the disease.

"We support this initiative - the general manager of Interferry has explained, Mike Corrigan - and believe all over the world that similar objectives would have to be embraced not only inside of the EU, but also for the international travels in ferry. Such initiative does not prevent to the people to travel if they do not have a certificate, but will return the travel procedures very easier for which they are in possession of this documentation".

The association has evidenced that during the lockdown put into effect in the course of 2020, when the prohibition to carry out travels except those essential things has determined an immediate decrease of the -75/100% of the traffic fleeting, the operators of ferry boats have indefensible losses quickly. Remembering that the industry of the ferries strongly depends from the revenues generated from the transport of the passengers in the summer months, Interferry has emphasized that the anticipated adoption of the proposed voluntary initiative from the EU commission is fundamental for the companies of international ferries so that they do not lose a second consecutive peak season.

"The volumes of traffic of the passengers - it has specified Corrigan - were and remain of the -50/75% beneath of the norm, but initiatives as the digital green certificate - it has concluded - will contribute to create confidence between the passengers and will encourage the economic resumption".