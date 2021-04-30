



April 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Shipowning group Chinese COSCO records turned out financial quarterly records

In the first three months of this year the fleet has transported 6,78 million container (+21.0%)

The first three months of 2021, from the financial point of view, have turned out to be the best quarterly period of the history of shipowning group Chinese COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. that it is the third world-wide company for ability to containerized transport of the fleet having altogether 526 ships in a position to transporting 3,04 million teu. COSCO has archived item the first trimester of this year with revenues record pairs to 64,8 billion yuan (10,0 billion dollars), with an increment of +79.6% on the same period of 2020, of which 63,5 billion yuan generated from the activity of containerized marine transport (+82.3%) and 1,7 billion from the terminalistiche activities of group (+12.2%). More content the increase of the operating costs that have been attested 46,7 billion to yuan (+28.5%).

In the first trimester of this year the operating profit of the group is piled to the quota record of 18, billions of yuan (+2,150, 9%), of which 19,1 billion generated from containerized marine transport (+1,633, 2%). Also the profit clearly has reached an historical maximum being is pairs to 17,8 billion yuan (+2,539, 5%), with a contribution of 17,6 billion from the activity of the fleet of portacontenitori (+5,398, 0%).

Group COSCO work services of containerized marine transport through own companies of navigation COSCO Shipping Lines and Orient Overseas Container Linens (OOCL). If this last one in the first three months of 2021 has recorded an increment of +96.0% of the revenues ( on 23 April 2021), the revenues of the COSCO Shipping Lines have marked a rise of +83.1% being are pairs to 43,1 billion yuan and the contribution of the company to the operating profit and the profit clearly of the group has turned out pairs respective to 11,3 billion yuan (+1,570, 0%) and 10,0 billion yuan (+7,197, 6%).

In the first three months of this year the fleet of portacontainer of the Chinese group has transported containerized cargo volumes pairs to 6,78 million teu (+21.0%), volume that the historical maximum represents for this time of year, of which 5,52 million teu on international routes (+21.1%) and 1,26 million teu on those national (+20.5%). More consisting the volume than goods is transported on the routes intra-Asians, included Australia, that it has turned out pairs to 2,25 million teu (+22.6%). On the transpacifiche routes +29.3% are transported 1,31 million teu (), on the routes Mediterranean Asia-Europe/1,27 million teu (+12.5%), on Chinese national routes 1,26 million teu (+20.5%) and on other international routes 686 thousand teu (+18.8%).

The sun ships of the COSCO Shipping Lines has transported 4,80 million teu (+19.9%), of which 1,36 million on the routes intra-Asians (+19.1%), 876 thousand on the routes Asia-Europe (+9.3%), 751 thousand on transpacifiche routes (+32.5%), 1,26 million on Chinese routes (+20.5%) and 556 thousand teu on other international routes (+23.3%).

