



April 30, 2021

Down, instead, the volumes transported from the fleet

As the other main world-wide containerized companies of navigation, also the Ocean Network Express (ONE), that it is participated by the Japanese "K" Linens, MOL and NYK, has closed the fiscal year anniversary, finished 31st March, with financial results records produced mainly in last part of the exercise. With the exception of other primary marine carriers, ONE has recorded instead a decrease of the cargo volumes transported from own fleet, reduction happened essentially in the first half of the year that is not compensated by the light increments of the volumes transported in the second half of the year.

In the fiscal year the 2020 revenues of the ONE have grown of +21.3% being piled to the quota record of 14,4 billion dollars regarding 11,9 billion in the exercise precedence. Never so elevated, in the young life of the Japanese company that is constituted on July 7, 2017, also the values of the Gross Operating Margin, the operating profit and the profit clearly that they have been attested respective to beyond 4,8 billion dollars (+254.9%), 3,8 billion dollars (+808.1%) and 3,5 billion dollars (+3,229, 6%).

In the solo last trimester of the fiscal year the 2020 revenues are increased of +59.3% going up to 4,7 billion dollars regarding almost 3,0 billion in the same period of the exercise precedence, and the profit clearly has been more than 1,8 billion dollars respect to a net loss of -27 million dollars in the fourth trimester of fiscal year 2019.

In the fiscal year the 2020 company has transported containerized cargos pairs to 4,1 million teu (+2.8%) on the transpacifiche routes America Asia-North, of which 2,8 million on relation eastbound (+2.7%) and 1,3 million on that opposite (+3.2%). On the Asia-Europe routes 15.0%) and 1,2 million transported towards east (- 9.0% are transported altogether 2,8 million teu (- 12.4%), of which 1,6 million transported towards the West (-).

In the solo last trimester of the fiscal year the 2020 transported containerized volumes between Asia and Nord America have totaled 989 thousand teu (+8.0%), of which 659 thousand teu on relation eastbound (+12.6%) and 330 thousand on that westbound (- 0.3%). Between Asia and Europe 12.2%) and 308 thousand towards east (- 5.2% are transported 697 thousand teu (- 9.2%), of which 389 thousand towards the West (-).

While Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), that it possesses 31% of the capital of the ONE, has announced to have archived item fiscal year 2020 with revenues that - after 16 exercises consecutive anniversaries - are come down under the trillion of yen being piled to 991,4 billion yen (9,1 billion dollars), with a decrease of the -14,2% on the fiscal year precedence. The operating result has been of sign negative and pairs to -5,3 billion yen respect to an operating profit of 23,8 billion in exercise 2019. The profit clearly has been of 90,0 billion yen (+176.0%).

