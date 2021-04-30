



April 30, 2021

The proposal will be discussed in the next sitting

The assembly of the Association of the Italian Ports (Assoporti) has indicated unanimously Rodolfo Giampieri as successor of Daniele Rossi to the guide of the organization. Giampieri, current president of the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Centrale, is classified to estimate the proposal in the light of some personal reflections. Its decision will be returned note in the next sitting of the assembly of the association in program in the next few days.

"We have been confronted and all how many compact ones - Rossi has explained - we would want to designate to the Giampieri colleague which president of the association. Once again we have shown union of attempts and responsibility on an important argument as the presidency of Assoporti. We take note and we respect its demand for a time minim in order to decide. In the course of the next assembly, there will be way to be confronted for the definition of the next president of the association".

Giampieri has said of being "honored of this unexpected one but truly appreciate proposed. I have asked the presidents - it has specified - ten days in order to above all take a decision, tied to closely personal reasons that in this moment can condition the choice. Too much important this assignment not to deserve a groundbreaking reflection".