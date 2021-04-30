



April 30, 2021

Original news Approved of General Statement 2020 of the Authority of Harbour System of the Strait

About to definition a project for the support and I throw again of the harbour economy

Yesterday the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Strait has approved of unanimously General Statement 2020, accounting records that, to clearly of the other bound voices of account for law, on 31 December anticipate a remainder of administration available of 29,8 million euros. The harbour agency has emphasized that such positive result will allow, with to other external sources of financing, to continue to slowly develop the important of contained infrastructural investments in the Triennial Operations plan of the AdSP.

The authority has announced that the remainder of turning out administration is pairs 117,3 million euros, of which euro 67,6 million has been bound for the realization of the works previewed in the Triennial Plan of Public works 2021-2023 and beyond nine million bound ones to the planning new infrastructures and already inserted in the voices on account capital of the budget of forecast 2021 currently in course. The case consistency on December 31, 2020 era of 154,0 million euros, while the economic account anticipates a profit of 10,1 million euros.

The AdSP has specified that in the 2020 a reduction of 16% of the entrances has happened due to the decrease of the traffics for effect of the pandemic in course.

In the course of the sitting a series of initiatives is illustrated the project ReSt (Recovery Strait) containing to develop in three years 2021-2023 for the support and I throw again of the harbour economy in the ports of the Strait. "The purpose of the project, for whose performance will be possible to use nine million euro of our availabilities budgetary - has explained the president of the AdSP, Mario Mega - it is that to start of the innovative actions that mainly allow to throw again the field of the crocierismo, to support the companies to upgrade the welfare of the workers engaged in all our ports and of their families and to help concessionary and operating to program the ripartenza also with incentives of economic nature on the investments in participations for the ecological transition of their activities and their systems. In the next weeks we will transform, with the collaboration of the same operators and ours stakeholder, the ideas in concrete actions so to start before possible all the initiatives".