



April 30, 2021

The Committees of management of the Authorities of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern and the Sea of Sardinia have approved of consuntivi budgets 2020 of the two agencies. The accounting records of the AdSP Tuscany anticipate entered pairs almost 37 million euros, decreasing of the -27% regarding the values of the year precedence, while the entrances on account capital quickly have a decrease pairs to the -58,5% regarding exercise 2019 passing from 32,8 million to 13,6 million in exercise 2020.

In the course of the year the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Northerner has confiscated, thanks to the canons of state property concession, nine million euro, of which 5,8 million in the single port of Livorno. The entrances for the concessorie activities are diminished of 3,1 million euros regarding the values of 2019 for effect of the application of the dispositions of which to art.199 of the decree-law the 34/2020, in support of harbour enterprises in the period of the pandemic crisis.

The running expenses of the Tuscan agency have been attested to 23,6 million euros, of which 14 dedicated to the operation of the AdSP. The expenses on account capital for investments are piled almost 31 million euros, of which 24 million for the participations of infrastructuring and maintenance. To this figure they add engaged 6,6 million euros for the subscription of the deliberated increase of vital from the society Interporto Toscano To. Vespucci Spa running of the protocol of understanding which signed in 2016 with the same society and Tuscany Region.

The AdSP Tuscany has evidenced as the case management puts instead in evidence good state of health of the agency, with a remainder of administration found that to end 2020 has reached the amount of 99,8 million euros, of which 51 million not bound. An availability, this, than according to the new president of the Luciano Guerrieri agency, will allow to support the numerous investments that will become necessary for the modernization of the ports of the system. The final balance of case piles to beyond 200 million euros.

In occasion of the approval by the Committee of management of the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia of the Consuntivo Budget and the Relation Anniversary 2020, the Sardinian agency has evidenced as 2020 have been a year of extraordinary crisis that, besides the contraction of the traffics, has generated a decrease of the entrances pairs to about five million euro, but that, at the same time, it has not interrupted the activity of the agency with the attainment with full marks of all the objectives assigned from the Ministry to the president and an extraordinary planning for works, work and services pairs to about 112 million euros, about 10 million in than more provisional in 2019 in phase of drawing up of the previsional budget.

The Sardinian Committee of management has examined also the requests of release of art. the 16 to the society Grendi in the port of Cagliari, the twenty-year concession of banchinali spaces to Portovesme to the Eurallumina Spa and the green light to the widening of the watery mirrors already in concession to Marina Yachting Service of Olbia. Relatively to the Grendi, the Committee of management, against to seem favorable of local the Advisory Commission, has given the go-ahead free to the release of the licence of enterprise, former art. 16 of law 84/94, to the company of navigation for the potenziamento of own activity on Cagliari, in the light of already found increment of the traffic volumes. Relatively to the Eurallumina, the release of marine, former concession art. 18 of law 84/94, the duration is deliberated 20-year-old, for a dock of beyond 25 thousand square metres in the port of call of Portovesme, provision that will allow with the society to throw again own activity with investments of about 250 million euros for the modernization of the plant and the restart of the production of the alumina after the heavy crisis of 2009. At last the Committee has given to seem favorable to the widening of about 9 thousand square metres on the watery mirrors already consented in concession to Marina of Olbia Yachting Services Srl.