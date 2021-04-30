



April 30, 2021

The risk is the removal of the financings for innovative solutions

"The application of the taxonomy to the marine transport is much given complex the peculiarity of this field that, also in the presence of obvious activities of the industry towards the sustainable development, are still to the center of the arguments for the definition green or Brown according to the type of transported cargo". It has found Fabrizio Vettosi, vice-president of the Commission Finanza and right of enterprise of the Italian Confederation Shipping (Confitarma), taking part to the encounter in organized video conference from Confitarma, the Italian Bank Association and the RINA in order to discuss about the system of taxonomy of the recently introduced ecosostenibili activities from the EU commission with the approval of the EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act, than sight to promote the sustainable investments identifying which are the economic activities that contribute to the attainment of the environmental objectives of the EU.

Vettosi has clarified that, "in fact, to consider the cargo as it leave second of the marine activity the criteria of the taxonomy could carry to unexpected and negative consequences, penalizing the financings for the marine industry on the base of the transported cargo, beyond moving away the financings for innovative solutions, could involve the risk to accelerate an inefficient modal transfer".

Vettosi has remembered that "Regolamento EU 852/2020 is an European law having the objective to create the first "list of sustainable investments" to the world, a system of classification that the investor and the enterprises can use when they invest in projects and economic activity (included the marine activities) that they have a substantial positive impact on the climate and the atmosphere. The challenging job which got ahead from Confitarma and ECSA, with to a large number of European experts until from March 2018, with the approval of the first delegated Action - it has emphasized Vettosi - sanctions a first important succeeded for the marine industry with the insertion of the shipping between "the transizionali" fields, that is between those fields that can be object of periodic review of the criteria of technical screening". "Confitarma - it has concluded Vettosi - will continue to work with ECSA for the definition of technical details that can guarantee a more fluid transition for the shipping".