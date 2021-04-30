



April 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Ok to consuntivi budgets 2020 of the AdSP of the Ligurian Sea Western and Mare Adriatico Centrale

From the first of May adriatic agency it will begin the division of the refreshments

Approved of the consuntivi budgets for year 2020 of the Authorities of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western and Mare Adriatico Centrale. In occasion of the today's reunion of the Committee of management that has given the go-ahead free to the statement, from Liguria harbour agency has explained that the management financial institution 2020 is influenced by the serious economic crisis that has determined as a result of the spread of the pandemic of Covid-19, while in matter of investments the AdSP has continued the activity already started in 2019. Regarding budget 2020 of the agency that manages the ports of Genoa and From Liguria Savona-Go, they have been recorded entered for 323,1 million euros and escapes for 286,9 million. Between the entrances they figure 100.0 million running entrances, of which 43.78% to lead back to the fiscal entrances and 33.67% to the state property canons, 211,9 million entrances on account capital and 11,2 million left entrances for of turn. For how much it concerns the expenses, those for the organs of the agency are diminished of the -15,7% (- 59 thousand euros), have remained substantially constant those relative ones to the burdens of the staff against a positive balance of 18 units from 2017 today, while it has recorded an increment pairs to +3.9% of expense for services legacies above all to the measures anti Covid.

Consuntivo budget 2020 of the Authority of Harbour System of the Mare Adriatico Centrale, approved of today unanimously from the Committee of management, anticipates a remainder of management available of about 2,8 million euros. Alle entered of the budget has contributed to the state property canons and the authorizations for the harbour operations, the harbour taxes and anchorage, the traffic fleeting and the European motor vehicles, projects and the transfers from the State. The AdSP has evidenced in particular the fact that the incidence of the cost of the staff on the entrances currents has been in 2020 of 28%, a value that rimarca the efficient management of the Authority of System Harbour, comparable to the best performances than private companies. Al Committee of management is communicated that, from first of May, it will begin the division by the Authority of Harbour System of the refreshments, previewed for law, for the concessionary enterprises that quickly have a decrease of advanced turnover 2020 to 20% regarding 2019 as consequence of the sanitary emergency. The participation will be carried out with resources own of the AdSP.