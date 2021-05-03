



May 3, 2021

Original news The Trade-union Union of Base proposes a new model of development for the ports

8 May an encounter to Genoa in order to discuss about the criticalities of the Italian harbour system

The national Coordination Seas & Ports of the Trade-union Union of Base (USB) has organized for next saturday to Genoa, near Circle CAP of via Albertazzi 3r, an encounter on the topic "Many ports, a single fight. Appeal for the national assembly of the ports USB" in the course about which it will be discussed about the development model of the Italian ports. In particular in the course of the reunion, than one will hold from hours 10,30 to the 17,00, the union will evidence the necessity to adopt for the ports a model that introduces the topic of the environmental sustainability, that it faces the topic of the automation not in key of cut to the places of work but of investment finalized to "working more better, working less and to work all" and that guarantees greets it and safety of the harbour workers through precise norms, puts up controls and medical inspectors, fixed headmasters and antifire whereby you do not anticipate and general plans of evacuation of the ports.

According to USB, moreover, for the ports a model is necessary that it prevents proliferating of the unstableness, that orders the system of the contracts developing an only platform of the harbour job interrupting logic of the job to the decrease and the self-handler in violation of the enforced norms and that guarantees true salary, fixed and in hour wage and not salaries legacies to the achieved results having as objective only the efficiency and productivity increment.

At last, for USB, it is indispensable that the trade-union representatives are chosen directly from the workers in way democratic and that the harbour job is recognized between the wearing categories.