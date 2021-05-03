



May 3, 2021

To March the traffic of the goods in the Spanish ports is returned to grow

In the first trimester of this year tons (- 3.0% are enlivened 129,3 million)

In the first three months of 2021, for the sixth consecutive quarterly period, the traffic of the goods enlivened from the Spanish ports has recorded a decrease. However to March 2021, after 17 months of bending, the first is marked resumption of the increase with a +4.1% of rise. Last month, in fact, the enlivened total has been of 46,4 million tons regarding 44,3 million to March last year. The increment is generated by the progression of +8.7% of the goods several that is piled to 23,8 million tons, of which 16,8 million tons of goods in container (+7.9%) and 7,0 million conventional tons of goods (+10.6%), and from the increase of +9.2% of the solid bulk attest yourself to 7,1 million tons. Decreasing, instead, the liquid bulk that has totaled 14,5 million tons (- 3.5%).

In the first trimester of this year the total traffic has been of 129,3 million tons, with a contraction of the -3,0% on the same period of 2020. The goods several pairs to 67,1 million tons (+2.6% have been), of which 49,0 million containerized tons of goods (+5.0%) with a handling of containers pairs to 4,3 million teu (+3.8%) - included 2,4 million teu in transit (+5.9%) - and 18,1 million conventional tons of goods (- 3.3%). In the field of the solid bulk the traffic has been of 19,7 million tons (- 1.8%) and in that of the liquid bulk of 39,8 million tons (- 11.6%). The traffic of the passengers of the regular marine lines has been than less 1,8 million people (- 64.3%) and that of the crocieristi of 109 thousand people (- 91.6%).

