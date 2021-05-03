|
May 3, 2021
- In the first trimester the revenues of the charter of container CAI have grown of +16.9%
- Page: the state of the market will continue at least to positive being until end 2021
- The intermodal charter of container CAI International has closed the first trimester of this year with revenues pairs to 80,8 million dollars, with an increment of +16.9% on the first three months of 2020. The operating profit is piled to 48,8 million dollars (+50.6%) and the profit clearly to 35,7 million dollars respect to a net loss of -1,3 million dollars in the first trimester last year.
- Commenting the results achieved in the first three months of the 2021 managing director of the company, Timothy Page, it has observed that "the world-wide market of the continuous container to benefit of an exceptional level of the question of the customers and - has specified - we consider that, at least for the remaining part of the year some slow down of the market dynamics".