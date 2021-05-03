



May 3, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first trimester the revenues of the charter of container CAI have grown of +16.9%

Page: the state of the market will continue at least to positive being until end 2021

The intermodal charter of container CAI International has closed the first trimester of this year with revenues pairs to 80,8 million dollars, with an increment of +16.9% on the first three months of 2020. The operating profit is piled to 48,8 million dollars (+50.6%) and the profit clearly to 35,7 million dollars respect to a net loss of -1,3 million dollars in the first trimester last year.

Commenting the results achieved in the first three months of the 2021 managing director of the company, Timothy Page, it has observed that "the world-wide market of the continuous container to benefit of an exceptional level of the question of the customers and - has specified - we consider that, at least for the remaining part of the year some slow down of the market dynamics".