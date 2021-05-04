



May 4, 2021

Original news In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic in the Swiss ports on the Rhine it is diminished of -2,9%

The container has been pairs to 27.309 teu (- 5.3%)

In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods enlivened from the system of the Swiss fluvial ports on the Rhine it is piled to 1,26 million tons, down of -2,9% regarding the 1,29 million one tons in the first three months last year. The single traffic of export has marked an increase of +2.4% having attested to 215 thousand tons, while that of import is diminished of -3,9% coming down to the 1,04 million one tons.

In the single segment of the container the total traffic has been pairs to 27.309 teu (- 5.3%).

Port of Switzerland, the society that manages the fluvial system harbour, has evidenced that the Rhenish ports are enduring the impact negative of the delays and the congestion of the traffic in existence in the marine ports, that has serious repercussions on the fluvial transport as the fluvial boats cannot plan theirs travels but they are forced to attend the boarding of cargos in the ports of Rotterdam or Antwerp, problem - it has emphasized the company - that is aggravated by the recent closing in order almost a week of the Suez Canal. To this the problem of the empty deficiency of container in the ports of Alto Reno has joined pure.

