



May 4, 2021

Original news Assoporti institutes a bottom of solidarity for the families of the workers passed away during the harbour activities

Previewed also an extraordinary campaign of sensitization on the topic of safety

The Association of the Italian Ports (Assoporti) has announced the institution of a checking account dedicated to the collection of deep destined to the survivors of the victims of incidents in the ports. The decision is assumed after the umpteenth death of a harbour worker, this time in the port of Taranto, and the objective is that to supply assistance to the families of the workers passed away in the ports while they carried out own job, reaching to a solidarity fund in which a sum at the expense of the budget of the same Assoporti will be poured and will be collected funds from the associations of cluster-marine the harbour one, let alone by those who they will want to give a contribution.

In order to ask for ulterior losses of life in the ports, Assoporti has announced also the start, in agreement with the social parts, of an extraordinary campaign of sensitization in order to still diffuse more the attention on this crucial topic.

"Safety and the health of the workers - it has emphasized the president of the association, Daniele Rossi - are a good on which it cannot be transigere. Ours in spite of, we continue to assist to deaths of harbour workers who suddenly leave the families in difficulty situations. We want ourselves to be tightened around these families also with this gesture of small solidarity. For how much possible one, we would want that this bottom became a sign of assistance and attention for all these families".