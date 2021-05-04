



May 4, 2021

Original news In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the port of Civitavecchia it has grown of +18.1%

Decided decrease of the passengers of cruises (- 94.0%) and of the ferries (- 29.9%)

In the first three months of the 2021 ports of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta, managed from the Authority of Harbour System of the Centro Settentrionale Tyrrhenian Sea, have enlivened almost 3,0 million tons of goods, with an increase of +0.5% on the first trimester last year that it is the result of a decrease of the -31,6% of the liquid traffic of the goods and of a solid increment of +20.5% of that of the goods.

In the single port of Civitavecchia tons (+18.1% are enlivened than altogether more 2,2 million). The liquid bulk has totaled 180 thousand tons (+17.0%) and that solid 608 thousand tons, with a rise of generated +44.3% from the increments of coal (+42.4%), of produced metalworkers (+67.3%), of crude ores (+79.5%) and of the other bulk sand banks (+17.0%). The goods several is piled to beyond 1,4 million tons (+9.9%), of which 1,2 million tons of rotabili (+9.5%) and 243 thousand containerized tons of goods (+13.0%) pairs to 25 thousand teu (- 6.1% realized with a handling of containers).

More emphasized the impact of the pandemic emergency on the traffic of the passengers, with the crocieristi that have stopped to 10 thousand unit (- 94.0%) and the passengers of the ferries to 83 thousand unit (- 29.9%).

"Finally - the president of the Authority of Harbour System has commented, Pino Musolino - it is begun to catch a glimpse a meaningful radical change of direction regarding the traffics of the commercial field. Draft of little ones also always encouraging signs that will have to be confirmed in the next few months. Now we expect an important recovery on what it remains the more important segment of the economy of the port of Rome, that is the crocieristico traffic that is progressively leaving again world-wise own from Civitavecchia, as demonstrated from the tours already started from the greater crocieristiche companies. We expect that in the course of the summer it can be arrived on board to an ulterior increment of the presences of passengers of the cruise ships".

The AdSP has announced that in the first trimester of this year the total traffic of the goods in the port of Gaeta is diminished of the -4,0%, while to Fiumicino, that it only enlivens produced oil refined destined to close airport, the decrease has been of -44,7%.