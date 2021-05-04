



May 4, 2021

+40.8% are enlivened 790 thousand teu ()

To March 2021 the port of New York - New Jersey has established the own new historical record of traffic salary of the enlivened container having 790 thousand teu, with an increment of +40.8% on March 2020. The new historical peak is generated by the volume unprecedented of empty containers that are piled to 270 thousand teu (+77.0%). In remarkable rise also it disembarks to it of container full, that they have been pairs to 393 thousand teu (+44.8%), volume that only turns out inferior to that of 403 thousand teu full disembarked in October slid. It embarks of container full have been pairs to 127 thousand teu (- 7.4%).

In the first trimester of this year the port American has enlivened altogether 2,14 million teu, with a progression of +21.6% on the same period of 2020. It disembarks and it embarks to it of container full have been pairs respective to 1,10 million teu (+22.8%) and 330 thousand teu (- 10.5%). Container handling empty has totaled 707 thousand teu (+43.4%).

