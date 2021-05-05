



May 5, 2021

Original news In the first three months of the 2021 fleet of portacontainer of the Maersk group it has generated revenues pairs to 9,5 billion dollars (+31.1%)

The operating profit has recorded an increase of +675.9%

A.P. Møller-Mærsk has confirmed the trend of supported increase of own financial results happened in the first trimester of this year with an accentuation of the tendency already in existence in the quarter precedence ( on 27 April 2021). The Danish shipowning group has archived item the first three months of 2021 with revenues pairs to 12,44 billion dollars, with an increment of +30.0% on the correspondent period last year. The EBITDA has been pairs to 4,04 billion dollars (+165.5%), the EBIT to 3,10 billion dollars (+461.1%) and the profit clearly to 2,72 billion dollars (+1,200, 0%).

In the single segment of the containerized marine transport, that it constitutes Core business of the group, pairs to 9,48 billion dollars (+31.1% are recorded revenues), of which 8,20 billion generated from the activity of transport of goods (+36.1%) and 1,28 billion from the logistic activities +6.2% correlated (). The decided increment of the volume of transactions is produced by the increase of +5.7% of the transported containerized volumes from the fleet that have turned out pairs to 3,22 million container from 40 ' (feu) of which 1,54 million transported on routes East-West (+8.4%), 974 thousand on the routes north-south (+1.4%) and 712 thousand on intra-regional routes (+6.3%), but above all from the important increment of the value of the marine hires, with a medium hire who in the first trimester of 2021 has turned out pairs to 2.662 dollars/feu (+35.3%). In particular, the medium value of the relative hires to the marine services East-West has turned out pairs to 2.668 dollars/feu (+41.4%), that of the services north-south to 3.356 dollars/feu (+32.9%) and that of the intra-regional services to 1.876 dollars/feu (+33.5%). The A.P managing director. Møller-Mærsk, Søren Skou, have specified that the level record reached from the value of the hires has been consequence of a strong question that has had as effect the creation of necks of bottle in the supply chain marine and a deficiency of container and hold ability.

If the revenues of the division of containerized marine transport have marked a consisting increase, the operating costs instead are dropped of the -5,6% attesting itself to 6,01 billion dollars, of which 2,36 billion costs of handling of container (+14.7%), 1,09 billion costs of purchase of bunker (- 21.6%), 1,65 billion operating costs of the marine Network (- 4.7%), 654 million administrative and managerial costs (+4.0%) and 253 million other expenses (- 54.2%). The division has recorded an EBITDA of 3,44 billion dollars (+193.1%) and an operating profit of 2,70 billion dollars (+675.9%).

