



May 5, 2021

Original news Port of Ravenna, in the first trimester of 2021 enlivened the 5,8 million one tons of goods (+4.1%)

To March the traffic has grown of +20.3%

In the first trimester of the 2021 port of Ravenna it has enlivened 5,82 million tons of goods, with an increment of +4.1% on the correspondent period last year that it has been generated mainly in March when tons are totaled 2,12 million, with an increase of +20.3% on March 2020. In the first three months of this year the goods to the disembarkation is piled to 4,89 million tons (+2.4%) and those to the boarding to 928 thousand tons (+13.7%).

The single field of the goods several has closed the first trimester of 2021 with 582 thousand containerized tons of goods (+5.9%), 357 thousand tons of rotabili (- 1.9%) and 1,42 million tons of other cargos (- 4.7%). In the section of the liquid bulk the total has been of 1,02 million tons (+0.3%), of which 608 thousand tons of producing oil (+10.5%), oleaginous 259 thousand tons of alimentary commodities, feeds and (- 13.7%), 150 thousand chemicals tons of (- 9.4%) and 5 thousand tons of composts (+15.5%). More consisting the increment is recorded by the solid bulk with 2,44 million tons (+12.5%).

