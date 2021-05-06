



May 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Agreement UIR - Enel in order to realize a net of customs warehouses in the areas not used of some electric power plants

Gasparato: previewed it requalifies it of the assets of some of the main Italian ports

The Union To interpose to you Reunited (UIR) and Enel Logistics, societies of the Enel group, have announced a collaboration in order to realize a net of customs warehouses in the areas not used of some electric power plants on the Italian, second territory the principles of the circular economy. Through the reconversion and I re-use of the sites for new activities, the project intends to generate ulterior opportunities of development for the territories that have accommodated the activity of energetic production. The agreement previews the engagement beginning from to work in combined way the projects already introduced from Enel.

The announcement is given as a result of an encounter to which they have participated, for the UIR, president Matteo Gasparato, vice-president Rocco Guido Nastasi and the general secretary European Marcello Mariani, and Alberto Milotti, responsible Marketing and Progetti near Consortium ZAI - Interporto Europe Quadrant, while for Enel Logistics the only Andrea Angelino, the operating director Stefano Pavan and the Territorial Institutional responsible Affari of Enel have participated to the administrator, Gaetano Evangelisti.

"This encounter - Matteo Gasparato has explained, - has been the occasion in order to make the point on the situation and on the measures to put in field for it requalifies it of the assets of some of the main Italian ports. Wide the idea is shared with Enel that the system Country must use all the instruments and the resources necessary in order to requalify the Italian ports".

"Enel - Andrea Angelino has declared - has delineated already for a long time a strategy centralized on the principles of the circular economy and for this the new society wants to realize of the progettualità finalized to reconvert asset of the Enel group, anticipates in strategic areas which those harbour ones, customs warehouses and to revalue them. We on hand have thousands of square metres for the implementation of these projects, and is important to take advantage of at best the position strategic of the Italian peninsula to the aim to create wealth is for the territory where we will go to operate, than for the entire Country".