



May 6, 2021

From the terminal of the FHP two trains leave weeklies magazine loaded with great directed blocks of granite in Veneto

The port naval of Carrara, thanks to the new bundle of railroads inaugurated last month ( on 12 April 2021), it is consolidating the traffic of destined lapidei materials at the market of northern Italy. From the terminal of Harbour Holding F2i (FHP), in fact, now two trains leave weeklies magazine loaded with great blocks of granite, coming by sea from India, South Africa and Brazil and directed in Veneto, destined to the companies specialized in the working of these producing.

"- The managing director of FHP, Alessandro Becce has explained - we have resumed and stabilized an important traffic that it was suffering for organizational reasons. Now, thanks to the new work, than from greater impulse to the transport via train, the historical vocation of the port naval of Carrara can grow and be developed in a positive way. So that we are dealing with Mercitalia in order to increase to the traces and power to increase to the number of the trains weekly magazine".

"With the operation tied to the realization of the new railroads - president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Orientale has commented, Mario Sommariva - we have reached first, most important objective. We are online with the indications that reach to us from Europe with respect to the reduction of emissions of co2 on the territory and with the plans of the AdSP, turned to return the cohabitation between city and port more and more sustainable, as well as to contribute effectively to the competitiveness of our ports of call. The resumption of the traffics of the lapideo via iron, with the elimination of truck and pollution on the roads, is the concrete reply to how much previewed in order to return the port naval of Carrara more and more efficient".