



May 6, 2021

Original news Neptune Declaration, the crisis to take it in turns of the crews of the ships anything but is ended

Huns (Synergy Group): with the fast spread of new stocks of Covid, we find worrisome signs that they would have to constitute reason of great worry for our field

Entered in according to year from the explosion of the caused sanitary crisis from the total spread of the pandemic of Covid-19, also the crisis to take it in turns of the crews of the ships remains unsolved. They put in evidence ten primary societies of ship managements that have joined to the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change, the declaration undersigned they give beyond 800 marine operators of all the world that has been launch as a result of spreading of the pandemic and whose scope is to safeguard the put well-being of the marine ones in danger from the extreme difficulty in proceeding to the change of the crews of the ships that is hindered by the measures of limitation to mobility adopted from the governments in order to answer to the sanitary crisis.

The companies of ship management have defined a specific Neptune Declaration Crew Change Indicator in order to supply indications updated on the impact of the sanitary crisis on the changes of the crews. "In order to comprise better and to face the crisis it to take it in turns of the crews - the president of V. Group has explained, Graham Westgarth - is necessary to have approached precise data that allow with the interested parts to monitor and to answer to the situation. This is the reason for which we have created the indicator to take it in turns of the crews of the Neptune Declaration".

The indicator, that salary will be updated every, is based on the data aggregates supplied from operators of ship management in the within of Global the Maritime Forum and in the picture of a defined project with the advising of the ten primary societies of ship management Anglo Eastern, Bernhard Schulte, Columbia Shipmanagement, Fleet Management (FLEET), OSM, Synergy Marine, Thome, V.Group, Wallem and Wilhelmsen Ship Management that currently they have about 90 thousand marine on board of the ships.

The first survey, that it is relative to half April 2021, indicates that 5.8% of the marine ones were still on board of the ships although their employment contract already had expired. Moreover 0.4% of the marine ones were still on board after beyond 11 months of boarding, while Maritime the Labour Convention establishes that the ongoing maximum period that a marine one would have to pass on board of a ship is of 11 months.

"Even if the percentages of the first indicator seem lowlands - it has specified the managing director of Synergy Group, Rajesh Unni - this would not have to be interpreted as the sign that the crisis to take it in turns of the crews is ended. On the contrary. With the fast spread of new stocks of Covid, in India and other nations, we find worrisome signs that they would have to constitute reason of great worry for our field".

"The crisis of the turnazione of the crews - the managing director of Anglo Univan Group has confirmed, Bjorn Hojgaard - anything but is ended. In reality, with the recent increase of the cases of Covid in many supplier nations of crews, than in many cases it returns the change of the crews impossible because of the closing of the ports in confronts of the marine ones of these nationalities, 2021 would have to be worse regarding last year. The current number much low brought back from the main societies of ship management is not representative of the real situation to earth and the worsening of the situation in the next few months. This of which our field it needs - has remembered Hojgaard - it is priority vaccination for marine and those ports and nations that can allow with the marine ones vaccinateed to replace the crews on the entire world-wide mercantile fleet".

