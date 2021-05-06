



May 6, 2021

Original news Sommariva will propose the confirmation of Of Sarcina to general secretary of the AdSP of the Ligurian Sea Oriental

On 14 May the nomination proposal will be subordinate to the Committee of management

In occasion of the next reunion of the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Oriental, than one will hold on 14 May, the president of the agency, Mario Sommariva, will propose the nomination to general secretary of Francesco Di Sarcina who already covers the charge. Of Sarcina he has been general secretary of the AdSP of the Ligurian Sea Oriental from june 2017 with the presidency of Carla Roncallo. In October 2020 are named extraordinary commissioner of the agency as a result of resignation of the president. With the nomination of new president Sommariva it has maintained the general secretary functions.