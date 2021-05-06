



May 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Agostinelli has remembered the necessary mixed presence of public and private share capital

To Gioia Tauro the bases for the creation of the new agency for the harbour job are set. To such scope the extraordinary commissioner of the Harbour Authority of the calabrian port of call, Andrea Agostinelli, has reunited the representatives of the trade-union acronyms Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Ugl, Orsha and Sul, the two terminalisti of the port - Medcenter Container Terminal (MCT) and Automar Spa - and four former harbour enterprises art. 16.

To light of the maturity date of next 31 December of Gioia Tauro Port Agency, the agency of administration of the instituted harbour job to July 2017, Agostinelli has illustrated the opportunity to proceed to the promotion and the next constitution of the Agency previewed from art the 17, codicil 5, of law 84/94 to the aim to guarantee the distribution of performances of interim harbour labor. The president of the agency has remembered that draft of a solution, specifically disciplined from the law in matter, that inside affords the transformation of the current Gioia Tauro Port Agency in a new subject of which they will be able to meet is the members of its directory who other characterized workers with professional training and age criteria.

Moreover Agostinelli has invited anticipates to analyze some essential elements, between which the necessary mixed presence in the new Agency of public and private share capital and the possibility to assure to the members the distribution, by the State, of the Ndemnity of lacked starter (Ima), as it is currently in being for Gioia Tauro Port Agency.

Agostinelli has remembered that the constitution of an Agency, as expected from art. the 17, codicil 5, of law 84/94, will have before to be authorized from the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility and, successively, to record, in response to a specific public warning, the formal adhesion of the private ones.

"The objective of this our encounter, and the next ones that we will make - has said Agostinelli to conclusion of the reunion - it is that to allow with the workers, today enrolled in the directory of Gioia Tauro Port Agency, being able to be re-inserted in the lists of a new subject, as expected from law 84/94, and so not to exit from the labor market, and meanwhile to answer to the requirements of productivity of our port".