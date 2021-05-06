



Original news The shippers of restate the absolute necessity of the doubling of the Pontremolese

Fontana: on the issue one settles and she maintains yourself, responsibly the unit of all the ruling class of the interested territories

The Association Shippers of the Port of wonders who is afraid of the doubling of the Pontremolese. Referring to recent declarations by politicians and of former presidents of Authorities of Harbour System that have been said contrary or however still doubtful on the doubling of the railway line Pontremolese, the president of the association, Andrea Fontana, have evidenced that such oppositions or perplexities strengthen instead "the conviction than this work and its doubling is indispensable and economically, ecologically and strategically favorable, not only for the ports of and naval of Carrara, but for all the tirrenica, national and European logistics. Who anchor is opposed to the completion of the Pontremolese line - it has accused Fontana, it demonstrates in fact to take part of that formation of personages who oppose the development to the detriment of the territories and to advantage of marginal situation rents. This in short means to fear the challenges that the future one imposes to us".

Evidencing that "a efficient rail shipment, guaranteed from a completed Pontremolese, will highly offer to a service competitive respect also to the ports of call of the Europe north", president of the Association Spedizionieri of the Port of it has exhorted to that "on the Pontremolese issue one settles and the ruling class of the territories interested to the realization of this great work is maintained to the unit of all responsibly that, we do not forget it, already is entrusted to a commissioner named from the government".