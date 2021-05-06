



Original news Messina (Assarmatori): with the PNRR we can modernize and throw again a fundamental field as that of the marine transport

First reunion of the specific table of job on the "Harbour Marine System"

"Me it seems that it has been left with the just foot". The president of Assarmatori has said, Stefano Messina, to conclusion of the first reunion of the specific table of job on the "Harbour Marine System" in the within of "He consults for the policies of infrastructures and intentional sustainable mobility" from minister Enrico Giovannini. Messina has emphasized that a table of the sea on the performance of the reforms and the participations of the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience can be the just instrument in order to at best address the investments for the marine field, contained in the proposal of the government on the complementary programming to the PNRR, and to define a total project on the three priority directions: energetic transition; I renew of the fleets; supplying infrastructures.

"the PNRR - it has evidenced the president of Assarmatori - is an only occasion in order to exit in positive from the crisis sets up the pandemic and to make to share the Country. Completely picking the opportunities that the general Plan and that complementary one offer to us, we can modernize and throw again a fundamental field as that of the marine transport, making to grow with it not only national the logistic system and the shipbuilding, but also the entire Italian economy and consequent occupation".