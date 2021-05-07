



May 7, 2021

Still practically annulled the revenues

Because of lasting of the pandemic of Covid-19 to total level the crocieristiche activities of the group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) are still firm, even if the company has for a long time defined a program in order to reactivate the operations in full safety that the effettuazione of cruises with on board previews among other things of the only fleeting ships and vaccinateed members of the crew. The program for the ripartenza established from NCLH currently previews that own brand Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) beginning from resumes the activities with departures from Greece next the 25 July, than own brand Oceania Cruises it recommences the activity from next 29 August with departures from Denmark and that own Regent Seven Cruises brand resumes the operations next the September 11 with departures from the United Kingdom. However not there are still certainties on the ripartenza of the activities in the America North, head physician market for group NCLH so as for the other main world-wide crocieristiche companies. "Regarding the resumption of the cruises in the United States - it has announced the president and managing director of NCLH, Frank Del Rio, having announced the results of the first quarterly budget of 2021 - we continue to converse with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Our team is working to the modified and published technical guide recently for which ulterior clarifications are necessary on as the inclusion of requirement on the vaccine influences the Conditional Sail Order and our future activities". The NCLH objective is beginning from to resume the cruises with departure from the next the 4 USA July, festivity of Independence.

The anxiety to leave again of group NCLH, so as for the other companies of the crocieristico field, is given by the auspice, than at this point it has become requirement, to behind part a period in which the arrest warrant of the operations it has caused a devastating impact on the budgets of the group. It last year does not make exception the budget of the first trimester of the 2021 that NCLH has archived item with single 3,1 million dollars of revenues, with a decrease of the -99,8% regarding 1,25 billion in the first three months. Less emphasized the bending of the operating costs that are piled to 200,9 million dollars (- 79.8%). The operating result has been of sign negative and pairs to -571,3 million dollars respect to an operating also it negative for -1,82 billion in the first trimester of 2020 and conditioned result from the registration in the budget of the first trimester last year of determined losses for -1,61 billion dollars mainly from the value reduction of the starter. NCLH has closed the first trimester of the 2021 with a net loss of -1,37 billion dollars respect to a net loss of -1,88 billion in the same period of 2020.

